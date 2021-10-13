Short Interest in PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Drops By 71.3%

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 71.3% from the September 15th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 604,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PTALF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.34. 147,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,755. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23. PetroTal has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.37.

PetroTal Company Profile

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary property is the Bretana oil field, which is located in the Maranon Basin of Northern Peru. The company was founded on December 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

