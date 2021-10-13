Short Interest in PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Drops By 71.3%

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 71.3% from the September 15th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 604,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of PTALF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.34. 147,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,755. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23. PetroTal has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.37.
PetroTal Company Profile
