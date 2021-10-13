Short Interest in PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Declines By 75.0%

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUTKY remained flat at $$36.35 during trading on Wednesday. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $38.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.1307 per share. This represents a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

PT United Tractors Tbk engages in the sales and rental of heavy equipment and provision of related after-sales services, coal mining, and mining contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy.

