Short Interest in Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Drops By 93.3%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the September 15th total of 428,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 531,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RCRUY traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,912. Recruit has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated human resource services. It operates through the following business segments: Human Resources (HR) Technology, Media and Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment offers platforms for job searching such as Indeed and Glassdoor.

