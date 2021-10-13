Short Interest in Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Declines By 82.6%

Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the September 15th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RLBY traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. 15,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,603. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. Reliability has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.99.

Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.07 million during the quarter. Reliability had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 210.60%.

Reliability, Inc engages in the provision of workforce management solutions to companies. It operates through the following segments: Employer of Record (EOR), Recruiting and Staffing, and Video and Multimedia Production. The Employer of Record segment focuses on activities including state employment resignation, payroll processing, workers compensation claim management, and regulatory compliance.

