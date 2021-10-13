Short Interest in Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Expands By 255.6%

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 255.6% from the September 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SPVNF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 173,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,968. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18. Spectra7 Microsystems has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.00.
About Spectra7 Microsystems
Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)
Receive News & Ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.