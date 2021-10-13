Short Interest in Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Increases By 250.0%

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS UELKY opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $32.74.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi AS engages in the manufacturing, purchasing, sale, exporting and importing of flour and sugar, cacao, nut finished and semi-finished products. Its products include biscuits, chocolates, bars, chocolate covered biscuits and bars, cakes and all raw stuffs and auxiliary products related to these finished and semi-finished products.

