Short Interest in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Rises By 4,660.0%

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,800 shares, a growth of 4,660.0% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of AIO stock opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $20.98 and a 1-year high of $29.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.24.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

In other news, Director James S. Macleod purchased 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $55,001.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 175.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 120.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 15.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period.

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.