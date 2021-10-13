Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Sells $1,823,408.40 in Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 15,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $1,823,408.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,714 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $1,211,217.70.

On Monday, September 13th, Jonathan Oringer sold 20,056 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $2,193,925.84.

On Thursday, September 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,587 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total value of $1,877,648.40.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,790 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $1,452,304.50.

On Friday, September 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,094 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $1,496,644.20.

On Monday, August 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,090 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $1,042,196.10.

On Friday, August 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,649 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $2,225,733.69.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,831 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total value of $1,348,281.48.

On Monday, August 2nd, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,207 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total value of $2,281,024.92.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Jonathan Oringer sold 310 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $31,886.60.

Shares of SSTK traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.20. The company had a trading volume of 211,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,049. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.76 and a 1 year high of $120.39.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SSTK shares. Truist raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 22.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

