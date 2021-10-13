Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) Trading Down 0.1%

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €136.78 ($160.92) and last traded at €137.66 ($161.95). 989,993 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €137.76 ($162.07).

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.50. The firm has a market cap of $108.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is €142.01 and its 200-day moving average is €138.64.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

