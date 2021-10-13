Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics(TM) platform. The company’s product candidates consist of novel human cells engineered to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, diabetes and lysosomal storage disorders. Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.30.

Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics stock opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $171.18 million and a P/E ratio of -19.78. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $54.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGTX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 26,803.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 544,909 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $3,406,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,284,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 172,960 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $3,048,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 69.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 324,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 132,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

