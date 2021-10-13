Sigma Planning Corp Buys 4,734 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in CrowdStrike by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.15.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $1,338,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total value of $7,603,083.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 313,090 shares of company stock valued at $81,409,403. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $252.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.10 and a one year high of $289.24. The stock has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of -304.50 and a beta of 1.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

