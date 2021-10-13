Sigma Planning Corp Has $4.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXUS. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 554,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,655,000 after acquiring an additional 207,400 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 880,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,563,000 after acquiring an additional 77,950 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,151,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 130.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 61,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 35,071 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 521,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,257,000 after acquiring an additional 25,613 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IXUS opened at $71.01 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $75.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.89.

