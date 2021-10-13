Sigma Planning Corp Has $4.59 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 26,728 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $4,365,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $18,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.52.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $105.04 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $122.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.77 and a 200-day moving average of $91.81. The company has a market capitalization of $127.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $4,884,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 297,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,351,587.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $45,582,032 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

