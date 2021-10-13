Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 724,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,721,000 after purchasing an additional 119,381 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,220,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 20,688 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 999.0% during the second quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after buying an additional 83,426 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $81.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.45. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52 week low of $59.81 and a 52 week high of $83.67.

