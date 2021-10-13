Sigma Planning Corp Trims Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 282,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,662,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $43.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.72.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

