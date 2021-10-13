Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Sells $613,030.00 in Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $613,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Erica J. Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $630,520.00.

NASDAQ SILK opened at $55.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -39.03 and a beta of 1.51. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $75.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 8.75.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SILK. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

