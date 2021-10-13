Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

SVM has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvercorp Metals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.58.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $710.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 350,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 249,624 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 33,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. 31.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

