Simplex Trading LLC Invests $138,000 in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CorVel by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CorVel by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,599,000 after purchasing an additional 82,686 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CorVel during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in CorVel during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in CorVel by 8.5% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.43, for a total value of $89,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at $122,229,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,859,822 over the last quarter. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRVL opened at $170.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 0.99. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.63 and a fifty-two week high of $195.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.45.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $152.62 million during the quarter.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

