SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Short Interest Down 92.6% in September

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the September 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,746,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SING traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 258,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57. SinglePoint has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.57.

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter.

SinglePoint, Inc is a fully reporting company with core holdings in solar energy services and industrial hemp based consumer Products. The firm through its subsidiary operates national solar sales brokerage model in 34 states. It designed 1606 Original Hemp for manufacturing and marketing smokable industrial hemp consumer products for sale through traditional retail channels and online.

