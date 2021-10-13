Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.98

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.98 and last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 43205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average is $15.10.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $89.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.07 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skillz news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $859,221.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 700,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,065,977.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 792,871 shares of company stock worth $8,579,578 in the last 90 days. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 4.2% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 481,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Skillz by 45.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 731,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 227,007 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Skillz by 81.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 552,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 248,052 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Skillz by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 88,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 28,354 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Skillz by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 70,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 51,621 shares during the last quarter. 49.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

