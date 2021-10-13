SL Industries (NYSEMKT:SLI) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

SL Industries (NYSEMKT:SLI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SLI. Canaccord Genuity raised SL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (up from $3.77) on shares of SL Industries in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSEMKT:SLI traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $8.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,587,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,587. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.02.

SL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures and markets power electronics, motion control, power protection and power quality electromagnetic equipment, and custom gears and gearboxes. The Company operates through three segments. The SLPE segment designs, manufactures and markets power conversion products in internal and external footprints.

