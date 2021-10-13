SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $484.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to post $484.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $616.00 million and the lowest is $421.35 million. SM Energy reported sales of $281.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SM Energy.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $563.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.12 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%.

SM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SM Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in SM Energy by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

SM opened at $29.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 6.17. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average is $20.30.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is -8.70%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SM Energy (SM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.