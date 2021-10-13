Smartshare (SSP) Achieves Market Cap of $566,395.81

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $566,395.81 and $54,748.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00097895 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00021967 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000046 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

