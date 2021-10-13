Smoothy Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $891,075.66 and approximately $791,651.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Smoothy has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00063131 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.63 or 0.00123933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.35 or 0.00077157 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,125.55 or 0.99895828 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,485.44 or 0.06203606 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars.

