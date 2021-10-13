Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $6,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Snowflake by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Snowflake by 840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW opened at $312.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -102.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.70. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. FBN Securities raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.45.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total value of $11,975,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 98,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.81, for a total transaction of $31,497,767.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,026,434 shares of company stock worth $301,479,950. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

