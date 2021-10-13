Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) Short Interest Up 42,400.0% in September

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 510,000 shares, a growth of 42,400.0% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 100,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,304,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter worth $15,885,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter worth $12,663,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter worth $11,139,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter worth $8,660,000.

NASDAQ:DNAC opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

