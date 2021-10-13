Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 503,600 shares, an increase of 12,490.0% from the September 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of DNAD opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter worth $505,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,066,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,040,000.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.