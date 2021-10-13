Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

SQM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.71.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $53.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 64.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.33.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 29,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 23.0% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 36,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 32.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. 18.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

