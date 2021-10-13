Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Short Interest Down 77.0% in September

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a decrease of 77.0% from the September 15th total of 324,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SCGLY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 26,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 5.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCGLY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €18.00 ($21.18) to €28.00 ($32.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from €32.50 ($38.24) to €33.00 ($38.82) in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Société Générale Société anonyme has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

