Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $30.34

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.34 and traded as low as $28.74. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $28.95, with a volume of 18,232 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKHHY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. downgraded Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average of $28.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.6718 per share. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKHHY)

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

