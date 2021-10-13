Sophia Randolph Sells 7,387 Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $450,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sophia Randolph also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $573,674.42.

Shares of ALXO opened at $59.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.99 and a beta of 3.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.64. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ALX Oncology by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,973,000 after purchasing an additional 145,731 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $2,955,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ALX Oncology by 12,773.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in ALX Oncology by 75.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in ALX Oncology by 12.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 376,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,608,000 after purchasing an additional 40,566 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALXO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

