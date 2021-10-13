Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th.

Source Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 22.5% over the last three years.

Shares of Source Capital stock opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.12. Source Capital has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $47.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Source Capital stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Source Capital worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

