South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South State Corporation is a bank holding company for South State Bank. The Bank provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and investment services, and consumer finance loans. It offers demand, time and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing; automated teller machine processing; and wealth management and trust services. South State Corporation, formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in South Carolina. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SSB. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 price objective on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stephens downgraded shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, South State has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

SSB opened at $77.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. South State has a 52 week low of $52.20 and a 52 week high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.76 million. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that South State will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other South State news, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 1,500 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,533. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of South State by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,635,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,926,000 after acquiring an additional 571,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of South State by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,804,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,311,000 after purchasing an additional 357,830 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South State by 15.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,879,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,645,000 after buying an additional 250,303 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in South State by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,462,000 after buying an additional 183,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 22.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 775,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,912,000 after purchasing an additional 143,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

