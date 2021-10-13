SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.13

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.13 and last traded at $22.88, with a volume of 104808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $829.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In related news, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $256,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

