SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stake Increased by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 18.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at $328,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,778 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.96. The company had a trading volume of 117,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,966,295. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $110.07 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.22 and its 200-day moving average is $129.91.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

