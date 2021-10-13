SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 145,621 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,912,689 shares.The stock last traded at $44.04 and had previously closed at $42.45.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XME. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 194.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,809,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,995 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,640.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,137,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957,251 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 213.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,387,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,103 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 112.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,863,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,910 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 11,505.7% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,067,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,641 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

