Spectrecoin Trading Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00042202 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00094855 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.89 or 0.00419420 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00012646 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00025746 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.