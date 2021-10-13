Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Sets New 1-Year High at $225.15

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $225.15 and last traded at $225.15, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.15.

SPXSF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

