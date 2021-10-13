Spring Creek Capital LLC Buys Shares of 100,000 D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of D8 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $537,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of D8 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,796,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in D8 during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in D8 during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in D8 during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. Khosla bought 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,333,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE DEH opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. D8 Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37.

About D8

D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

