Spring Creek Capital LLC Increases Holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW)

Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,600 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned about 0.35% of One Equity Partners Open Water I worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OEPW. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter valued at about $976,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,880,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OEPW opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $9.93.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

