Spring Creek Capital LLC Invests $973,000 in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of Epiphany Technology Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPHY. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $16,088,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $11,748,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $8,811,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,881,000 after buying an additional 813,302 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $7,840,000. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EPHY opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

