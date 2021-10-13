Spring Creek Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNAB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,650,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $11,148,000. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $8,521,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $6,072,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $4,301,000.

Shares of DNAB stock opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

