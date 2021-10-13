Spring Creek Capital LLC Takes $966,000 Position in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,932,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $2,897,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,141,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OHPA opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.71. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $10.73.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

