SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800,066 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,791 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 5.02% of SPS Commerce worth $179,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,177,000 after acquiring an additional 45,653 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at $2,086,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 27.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 13,943 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at $5,281,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPSC opened at $160.58 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.50 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.54.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $94.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.25 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.89.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

