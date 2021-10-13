STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Gap Up to $113.75

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $113.75, but opened at $117.57. STAAR Surgical shares last traded at $116.14, with a volume of 530 shares trading hands.

STAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.83 and a beta of 0.98.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $2,203,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,466,423.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $713,764.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,776.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,763,801 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth about $5,504,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,660,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,680,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

