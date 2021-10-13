State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 73.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,096 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 195,999 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,684,983 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $378,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226,182 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,998.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,430,454 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $59,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267,004 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,979,809 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,318 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 658.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,073 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,331,425 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $110,549,000 after buying an additional 904,103 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.30.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

