State of Wisconsin Investment Board Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period.

MSOS stock opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average is $37.35. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $55.91.

