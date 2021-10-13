State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 387 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Hubbell by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock.

Hubbell stock opened at $178.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $142.21 and a 52 week high of $209.65.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.