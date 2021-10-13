State of Wisconsin Investment Board Takes Position in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of Lordstown Motors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 366.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. 28.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RIDE shares. Bank of America downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.89.

RIDE opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $31.57. The company has a market cap of $906.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). On average, research analysts expect that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

