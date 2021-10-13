State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Position in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,554 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,487,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GRCL opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $33.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.05 and a quick ratio of 16.05.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

